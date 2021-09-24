Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 8,151 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after buying an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after buying an additional 1,364,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,262,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,451,000 after buying an additional 751,095 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.