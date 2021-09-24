Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $152.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Reliance Steel for the third quarter have been going up over the past month. It should benefit from higher prices, broad and diversified product base and wide geographic footprint. The company’s core business strategy is to enhance operating results by strategic acquisitions. Reliance Steel is also seeing a strong rebound in non-residential construction, its largest market. Reliance Steel’s investments in new processing capabilities will also improve the service offerings to its customers. The company also remains committed to offer incremental returns to its shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. However, Reliance Steel is witnessing weakness across automotive and commercial aerospace markets. Supply chain disruptions are also impacting its shipments. High debt level is another concern.”

RS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.63.

Shares of RS opened at $144.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

