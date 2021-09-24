Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 240,300 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of GFL Environmental worth $23,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 438.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 403,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 328,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,966,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at about $10,045,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. 5,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,646. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFL. TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

