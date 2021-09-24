Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 31.0% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $343.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $345.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.85.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

