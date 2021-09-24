Brokerages Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to announce $15.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.18 million. ViewRay reported sales of $10.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $68.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $69.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $115.93 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $134.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 14.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after buying an additional 2,896,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,003 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,656. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.04. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

