Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) PT at GBX 2,510

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,510 ($32.79).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,883.50 ($24.61). The company had a trading volume of 1,375,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,133. The firm has a market cap of £14.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,991.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,213.92. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

