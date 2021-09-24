Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.180-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $49 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.74 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $15.75. 25,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,507. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.54 million, a PE ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $50,263.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,529.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,513 shares of company stock worth $269,646 and sold 3,300 shares worth $57,793. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Limoneira stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Limoneira as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.