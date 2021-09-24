Dent Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $383.25 million and $43.29 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00053963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00124643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00162897 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

