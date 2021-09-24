Jupiter One Day Trading Volume Reaches $593,229.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $593,229.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00072249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00109373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00151610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,264.83 or 1.00313816 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.04 or 0.06835663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.62 or 0.00779956 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

