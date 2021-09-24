Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 632,960 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,441,592 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,960 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $28,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.33. 113,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,106,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

