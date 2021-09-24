Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $26.39 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $26,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $101,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

