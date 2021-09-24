Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 8,590 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.