L & S Advisors Inc Sells 4,416 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after buying an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after buying an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after buying an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,774,000 after buying an additional 2,128,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after buying an additional 1,410,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

