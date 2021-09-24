Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 16,552 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $50,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $626.33 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $629.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $600.83 and its 200-day moving average is $557.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

