Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $42,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,886.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,775.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,579.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37,729.80 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $986.83 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

