Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,927 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $34,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,479. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.19. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

