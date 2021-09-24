Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 903,018 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $42,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $146,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $40,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

TECK traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $24.55. 55,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

