Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in General Mills were worth $44,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

