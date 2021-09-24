Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 9,573 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $47,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $75.00. 71,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,582,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

