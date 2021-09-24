Korea Investment CORP Sells 19,900 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $35,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $217.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.