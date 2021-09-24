L & S Advisors Inc Sells 11,206 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,206 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 26,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 59,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,571,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.21. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $192.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

