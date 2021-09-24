Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after acquiring an additional 335,336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after buying an additional 230,430 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,415,000 after buying an additional 83,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,599,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,786,000 after buying an additional 239,889 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $61,838.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $141.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.99. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

