Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to report $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.98. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,045.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $12.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $12.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,492,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 726,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLL opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.89. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $57.59.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

