$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after purchasing an additional 143,553 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

