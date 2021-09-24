Barings LLC Sells 5,038 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 363,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,436,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 686,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $59.29 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.