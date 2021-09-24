Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $355.86 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 194,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $355,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 23.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 14.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

BBY stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

