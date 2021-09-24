Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.