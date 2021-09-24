Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €110.00 by Barclays

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.79 ($106.81).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI traded up €1.09 ($1.28) on Friday, reaching €73.02 ($85.91). 2,703,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a one year low of €43.09 ($50.69) and a one year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.16. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.