Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

