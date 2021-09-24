Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

