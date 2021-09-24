Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 587%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

SCHN traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,802. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after buying an additional 1,050,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 456,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 258,557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 190,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $7,625,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

