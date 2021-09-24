12,198 Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,198 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CDK Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

