Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Affirm by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after buying an additional 2,633,037 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,374,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,983,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFRM traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $128.82. 225,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,792,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.07.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

