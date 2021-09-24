Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,500 over the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

