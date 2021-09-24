B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,501 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,675,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after buying an additional 235,973 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 14.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 77,597 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 44.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 388,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,465 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at $12,249,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 89.4% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 170,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 80,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSTZ stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $42.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

