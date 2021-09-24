Strike (STRK) Market Cap Tops $140.44 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $47.30 or 0.00111968 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $140.44 million and $10.16 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00072073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00109383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00150454 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,137.31 or 0.99754380 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.56 or 0.06795665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.42 or 0.00777499 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

