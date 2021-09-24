Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.03.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $345.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.45. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

