Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $276.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.21. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

