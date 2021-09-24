RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$213.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 118.18, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.12. RIV Capital has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$3.60.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RIV Capital will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

