Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.82 and a 200 day moving average of $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,161,209 shares of company stock worth $2,306,106,173 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

