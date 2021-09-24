Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 112.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $147.50 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.67. The firm has a market cap of $400.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

