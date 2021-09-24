Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Raised to C$125.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s current price.

DCBO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.82.

Shares of DCBO stock traded down C$6.86 on Friday, hitting C$104.59. 12,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,789. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.08. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$40.29 and a 52 week high of C$117.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

