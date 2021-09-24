Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Approximately 231,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,678,227 shares.The stock last traded at $39.76 and had previously closed at $40.46.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

