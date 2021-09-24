Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,660 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $133.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

