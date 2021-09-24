Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

