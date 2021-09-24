Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $241.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

