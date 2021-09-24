Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $44.50 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 418,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,615 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $44,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,409,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,649,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,682,000. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,532,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,957,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.51 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.