Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Kroger (KR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Kroger (NYSE: KR):

9/20/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Northcoast Research from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KR stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in The Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Kroger by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after acquiring an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,296,000 after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

