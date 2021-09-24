Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 31,500 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $259,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 127.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 650.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of TRP opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

