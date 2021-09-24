CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $372.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CalAmp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CalAmp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.